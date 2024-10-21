Pete Alonso shatters his bat and manages to leg out an infield single to get the Mets on the board. (0:39)

LOS ANGELES -- The Mets' clubhouse was full of emotion after New York's Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Sunday night.

The hugs between teammates came after a valiant postseason run that ended two wins shy of the World Series. But emotions also ran high because the team has about a dozen pending free agents, making it almost a certainty the Mets won't return the same roster next season.

Their top starting pitchers will all enter free agency, as will first baseman Pete Alonso. His six-year run in New York included 226 regular-season home runs -- third in franchise history -- as well as several clutch long balls this postseason that only enhanced his popularity with Mets fans.

Alonso fought back his emotions in discussing the team while being asked about his future.

"I'm really proud of what I was able to accomplish here," Alonso said after the 10-5 loss. "I laid it out there every day. I played my heart out every day ... I'm just thinking of the group. We'll cross that [free agent] bridge when we get there. I love this team. I love New York. I love playing in Queens. This group is really special."

Alonso played in every game this season, hitting 34 home runs -- a career low -- though his 31 doubles were a career high. Overall, his 123 OPS-plus was exactly the same as in 2023, when he hit 46 home runs. He's in line for a $100 million or more deal, assuming he wants a long-term contract.

"I haven't thought about anything that far," Alonso said. "I'm just kind of shell-shocked that the season is over. Once you get on this postseason run you don't really think it's going to end ever."

It was a sentiment echoed throughout the locker room as players said goodbye to each other for the winter -- and perhaps longer. The trio of Mets starters who led the team down the stretch -- Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea -- all expressed a desire to return but know the feeling has to be mutual and change is part of the game.

"I have no control over that right now," Manaea said through watery eyes. "I love my time here. I love New York. I love the organization."

Quintana, 35, added: "I'm healthy. I feel good. I want to try one more time to win a championship. This was the closest I've been in my career. One day I'm going to get the opportunity."

Players believe the Mets won't be a one-and-done team, not with owner Steve Cohen openly expressing his desire to win a championship. Cohen huddled with Alonso's and Manaea's agent, Scott Boras, before Game 6, but the playoffs aren't the time for deals to get done. That starts in November.

"Pete has done so much for this organization," Brandon Nimmo said of Pete Alonso. "He means a lot to the fan base and this team. I think this October has definitely topped it off. He came through in clutch situations. It was vintage Polar Bear Pete." Harry How/Getty Images

Boras also represents 37-year-old Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who was asked what his future holds after signing with New York in late March.

"Pickleball," he joked.

He also expressed hope that he's not done with baseball. Last offseason was eye-opening as Martinez waited all winter for the phone to ring. It never did.

"If it happens, it happens," Martinez said. "If it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm not going to come back because I'm begging to come back ... I love hitting baseballs."

Martinez played sparingly in the postseason but hit 16 home runs in 120 games for the Mets in the regular season. He knows the task that Mets GM David Stearns has in front of him, considering almost half the team will hit the open market next month.

"Obviously, they have some big decisions to make with the free agents," Martinez said. "We have to fill the holes that are going to be missing next year. I wouldn't be surprised if they do that and the team is back here [the NLCS] next year."

The biggest decision comes with their first baseman, who has endeared himself to the team and city over his nine years with the organization. Francisco Lindor might be the face of the team, but Alonso is the heart and soul.

"Pete has done so much for this organization, right from the get-go," teammate Brandon Nimmo said. "He means a lot to the fan base and this team. I think this October has definitely topped it off. He came through in clutch situations. It was vintage Polar Bear Pete.

"We'd love to see him back here."