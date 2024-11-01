Open Extended Reactions

As anticipated, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million player option to remain with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB.com on Friday.

A free agent after the 2023 season, Montgomery remained unsigned past the start of spring training but at the end of March, the Diamondbacks signed him to a one-year, $25 million deal with a player option for 2025.

In other moves Friday, the Diamondbacks have picked up the $15 million 2025 team option on veteran third baseman Eugenio Suarez, sources told ESPN''s Jesse Rogers.

Suarez, 33, batted .256 last season and had a career-high 30 homers to go along with 101 RBIs and 146 hits in 158 games. He had a .319 on-base percentage and .457 slugging percentage.

When Montgomery signed the shorter-term deal with the aid of his then-agent Scott Boras, instead of the long-term contract he was initially hoping for, the thinking was that Montgomery would earn a long-term deal by proving his value over the course of the season.

However, the 31-year-old had a tough season, going 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA across 25 games (21 starts). He struck out just 83 batters while walking 44 in 117 innings. He also earned his first career save in September.

After the Diamondbacks were eliminated from playoff contention, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick said in a radio appearance that he made a "horrible decision" to pursue Montgomery last spring.

"Let me say it the best way I can say it: If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a Diamondback, you're talking to the guy that should be blamed because I brought it to their attention," Kendrick said on "Burns & Gambo."

"I pushed for it. They agreed to it. It wasn't in our game plan when he was signed right at the end of spring training, and looking back in hindsight, [it was] a horrible decision to have invested that money in a guy that performed as poorly as he did. It's our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint, and I'm the perpetrator of that."

Later, Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the ultimate decision to sign Montgomery was his.

"That was a group process, and I understand why we made that decision at the time, and I believe that Jordan Montgomery will have a better year next year," Hazen said, according to MLB.com. "It didn't work out, but I also think next year is going to look a lot different."

Montgomery is expected to compete with veterans Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, along with younger pitchers Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson.

A longtime member of the New York Yankees, Montgomery split the 2023 season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers and recorded a 3.20 ERA. He made five starts and one relief appearance for Texas in the playoffs on its run to the World Series title.

Since making the big leagues in 2017, he has career marks of 46-41 with a 4.03 ERA in 166 games (161 starts).

Also on Friday, outfielder Randal Grichuk turned down his $6 million mutual option with the Diamondbacks, triggering a $1.75 million buyout and becoming a free agent.

The 33-year-old hit .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs after missing the first week of the season while finishing his recovery from right ankle surgery. He played left and right field this year and played in center in previous seasons.

Grichuk agreed in February to a deal with the Diamondbacks that included a $1.5 million salary and the option. The price of buyout escalated based on his 279 plate appearances.

An 11-year major league veteran, Grichuk has a .252 batting average with 203 homers and 602 RBIs for St. Louis (2014 to 2017), Toronto (2018 to 2021), Colorado (2022-23), the Los Angeles Angels (2023) and the Diamondbacks.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.