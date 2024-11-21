Open Extended Reactions

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge make up the pinnacle of their profession, baseball's two biggest stars representing its two most prestigious franchises. Their meeting in last month's World Series solidified it -- and their latest honor commemorated it.

Ohtani and Judge captured the Most Valuable Player awards in their respective leagues Thursday, both doing so unanimously. Ohtani won his third in four years, all of them coming by unanimous vote. Judge's second -- which comes two years after he edged Ohtani for the American League honor with a home-run-record-breaking season -- came on the heels of one of the best offensive performances in baseball history.

And yet the exploits of Judge's season somehow paled in comparison to what his National League counterpart accomplished over the past 12 months.

In that time, Ohtani signed an unprecedented $700 million contract, became the first 50/50 player in baseball history, helped his Los Angeles Dodgers defeat Judge's New York Yankees for the championship and ultimately became the first full-time designated hitter to win an MVP -- all while rehabbing a second major elbow surgery that prevented him from pitching.

"I'm very happy, obviously, to win the award," Ohtani, speaking through an interpreter, said on a conference call. "My goal was to be able to pitch and contribute offensively, and the fact that I knew I wasn't going to be able to pitch this season just made me focus more on my offensive game. Fortunately, I was able to produce and get this award, which is very humbling."

Ohtani became the 12th player to win three MVPs and the second to do so within his first seven seasons, joining Stan Musial, according to ESPN Research. Before Ohtani, Frank Robinson was the only player to win the award in both leagues (1961 NL, 1966 AL).

Ohtani led the NL in homers (54), RBIs (130) and OPS (1.036) while adding 59 stolen bases -- 33 more than his previous career high. His first season as a Dodger began with his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, being indicted for stealing millions from Ohtani in a betting scandal and ended in World Series victory, a fitting capstone to Ohtani's first trip to the playoffs. In between, Ohtani set the Dodgers' single-season record for home runs, stole more bases than any Japanese-born player in baseball history, became the first DH to lead his league in wins above replacement and joined Ty Cobb as the only player to finish within the top two in the majors in both homers and steals.

Before Ohtani, nobody had ever won multiple MVPs unanimously, let alone three.

NL MVP Award voting Voting for the National League MVP Award, as selected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (tabulated on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis): Player, Tm. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Tot Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers 30 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 420 Francisco Lindor, Mets -- 23 7 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 263 Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks -- 5 13 9 2 1 -- -- -- -- 229 Marcell Ozuna, Braves -- 1 6 6 1 2 2 2 1 3 134 William Contreras, Brewers -- -- 3 4 7 4 3 1 1 1 132 Bryce Harper, Phillies -- -- -- 4 9 3 4 3 3 2 130 Chris Sale, Braves -- 1 -- -- 5 7 4 1 2 2 99 Elly De La Cruz, Reds -- -- -- 4 2 3 4 4 2 2 89 Jackson Merrill, Padres -- -- -- -- 2 3 1 4 5 4 57 Willy Adames, Brewers -- -- -- 1 2 1 3 3 3 3 54

"Obviously I moved to a new league and everything's been kind of a new experience," Ohtani said. "There's so many great players in the National League, obviously, and to be able to win the award unanimously is a great feeling. I'm very proud of that. Hopefully in the upcoming seasons I'll continue to be able to perform to this high level."

Judge and Ohtani each captured all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor finished second to Ohtani with 23 second-place votes, and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte finished third, earning five second-place votes. In the AL, Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals' young superstar shortstop, received all 30 second-place votes. Juan Soto, the high-profile free agent who spent all season batting in front of Judge in the Bronx, finished third.

Judge led the majors in homers (58), RBIs (144), OPS (1.159) and FanGraphs wins above replacement (11.2) in a 2024 season that saw the 6-foot-7, 282-pound slugger spend most of his time in center field and lead the Yankees to a pennant. Judge's 223 adjusted OPS was the highest among right-handed hitters since 1900, according to ESPN Research. He became the third player with at least 50 homers and an adjusted OPS of 200 or more, joining Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds.

Judge is the seventh Yankee to win multiple MVPs, joining Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Alex Rodriguez and Roger Maris. Before Judge, Mantle's 1956 season was the only one in Yankees history to yield a unanimous MVP vote.

AL MVP Award Voting Voting for the American League MVP Award, as selected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (tabulated on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis): Player, Tm. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Tot Aaron Judge, Yankees 30 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 420 Bobby Witt Jr., Royals -- 30 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 270 Juan Soto, Yankees -- -- 21 7 2 -- -- -- -- -- 229 Gunnar Henderson, Orioles -- -- 6 16 8 -- -- -- -- -- 208 José Ramírez, Guardians -- -- 3 5 16 5 1 -- -- -- 184 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays -- -- -- -- 2 7 5 5 7 3 99 Tarik Skubal, Tigers -- -- -- 1 -- 9 7 2 2 3 93 Jarren Duran, Red Sox -- -- -- 1 -- 5 6 9 3 1 90 Yordan Alvarez, Astros -- -- -- -- 2 4 3 6 4 5 75 Brent Rooker, Athletics -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 3 10 7 40

Since his first full season in 2017, when he was voted AL Rookie of the Year and finished second in MVP voting, Judge leads the majors in FanGraphs wins above replacement (51.4), weighted runs created plus (176), slugging percentage (.611) and home runs (311) despite sitting out significant time in three of those eight seasons. He broke the AL home run record in 2022, going deep 62 times, but he was better in practically every other offensive category in 2024, slashing .322/.458/.701 despite a brutal first month.

"March and April were not my friend this year," Judge, who did not take part in the standard BBWAA conference call, told MLB Network. "It's a long season. You're going to go through some ups, you're going to go through some downs. It's just about leaning on your teammates, your family and just putting in the work. I think that's what it comes down to -- just keep putting in the work and things are going to change. You can't mope. You can't feel sorry for yourself. Especially in New York -- nobody's going to feel sorry for you."

Of Judge's 58 home runs in 2024, a whopping 23 gave his team the lead. But his season ended in bitter fashion, with Judge going 4-for-18 in the World Series and making a key error -- dropping a fly ball to help set up what became a five-run fifth inning -- in the decisive Game 5 on Oct. 30.

Six days later, Ohtani underwent surgery to repair a labrum tear in his left, non-throwing shoulder, the result of an injury he sustained on an attempted steal in Game 2 of the World Series. Ohtani has since removed the stitches from his surgically repaired shoulder and is focusing on range-of-motion exercises in the early stages of his ramp-up.

"The goal is to be ready for Opening Day. That includes hitting and pitching," Ohtani said. "But we are kind of taking our time, obviously. We want to make sure that I'm healthy first; we're not going to rush anything."

It wasn't until his fourth season in the big leagues that Ohtani emerged as a two-way force. He came over from Japan and made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels before sustaining a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery in 2018, restricting him to DH for most of his first two years. The 2021 season -- coming off a brutal showing in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season -- was the start of a historic three-year stretch in which Ohtani produced a .964 OPS with 124 homers and 57 stolen bases, and also a 2.84 ERA and 542 strikeouts in 428⅓ innings.

A second UCL repair followed, preventing Ohtani from pitching beyond August 2023. It did not prevent another dream-like season. Ohtani dismissed outsized pressure, focused on becoming a better base stealer and produced some of the season's most memorable moments even before hoisting the World Series trophy. He hit a walk-off grand slam to join the 40/40 club and put together one of history's best single-game performances -- with three home runs, two steals and 10 RBIs in Miami on Sept. 19 -- to reach the 50/50 mark and solidify his first postseason berth.

Ohtani is unquestionably at the top of the sport.

Judge is up there, too.

"When I hear that, I think people are coming for the spot," Judge told MLB Network. "You got to keep putting in the work."