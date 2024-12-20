Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Left-hander Josh Walker and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a one-year contract that pays $760,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors.

The 30-year-old had a 6.45 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the New York Mets over the past two seasons, striking out 23 and walking 12 in 22⅓ innings.

Walker had a 5.11 ERA this year for New York and was traded to Pittsburgh on July 30. He had an 8.00 ERA in eight appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis and a 4.78 ERA in 33 games overall at Triple-A, including time with the Mets' Syracuse farm team.

Right-hander Hagen Danner was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.