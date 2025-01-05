Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Utility man Cavan Biggio and the Kansas City Royals agreed Sunday to a minor league contract.

A son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan made his big league debut with Toronto in 2019. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 12 last season, released Aug. 8 and signed with San Francisco 15 days later. He was traded to Atlanta on Sept. 7 and elected to become a free agent Nov. 1.

Biggio, 29, has a .225 career average with 51 homers, 186 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. He batted .197 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 78 games last year.

Primarily a second baseman, Biggio has played all positions other than pitcher and catcher. He had a $4.21 million salary last year.