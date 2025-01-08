Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Grae Kessinger from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league right-hander Matthew Linskey on Wednesday.

Kessinger, 27, batted .131 with one homer and one RBI in 48 games with Houston over the past two seasons.

Defensively, the 2019 second-round pick has played 14 games at third base, 12 at second, 10 at shortstop, six at first and even pitched an inning.

The Astros designated Kessinger for assignment on Dec. 23.

Linskey, 22, is 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA in 28 games (three starts) through his first two seasons in the minors. He has struck out 51 batters in 32 1/3 innings but has not pitched above the High-A level.