Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers are shutting down left-hander DL Hall for several weeks because of a lat strain, placing his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters Wednesday that Hall will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Hall, 26, went 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA in 13 games (seven starts) in 2024, his first season in Milwaukee. A knee sprain limited him to 84 innings pitched with the Brewers and at Triple-A.

The Brewers acquired the 2017 first-round pick from the Orioles in February 2024 in the deal that sent right-hander Corbin Burnes to Baltimore.

Hall could have been a contender for a short-term fifth starter until Brandon Woodruff returns from shoulder surgery. Robert Gasser will miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June.

Hall is 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in 42 career games (eight starts) for the Orioles and Brewers.