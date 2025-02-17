The Mets' right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas will be out for 6-8 weeks following a lat strain. (0:40)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- New York Mets right-hander Frankie Montas was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain and will be shut down for six to eight weeks, manager Carlos Mendoza announced Monday.

Montas, who was en route to New York on Monday to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to expedite the healing, began experiencing discomfort after his first side session of spring training last week. Given the shutdown timetable and the required buildup after not throwing for at least six weeks, he is expected to miss a significant chunk of the season.

Despite the setback, Mendoza said the club still plans to deploy a six-man rotation.

"We got options," Mendoza said. "We got depth. It's still too early."

Montas, 31, signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Mets in December after posting a 4.84 ERA in 30 starts for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers last season. Injuries had plagued him previously; a shoulder injury limited him to 19 starts in 2022 and to one outing in 2023.

Without Montas, veterans Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill will be among the pitchers competing for the final two spots in the six-man rotation to begin the season.

"There's always a lot in here," Mendoza said. "And we've been talking about it the whole offseason: We know that in order for us to get 162-plus, we need eight to 10 guys. And here we are. There's nothing new for us. Guys will step up. Guys will get opportunities. And we feel good with the options we have."