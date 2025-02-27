Open Extended Reactions

New York Yankees right-hander Scott Effross has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Thursday, the latest setback for the injury-plagued reliever.

Effross, 31, left his second spring training appearance after just one pitch Tuesday.

Boone told reporters that Effross' recovery will "take some time," adding that the player received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Acquired in an August 2022 trade with the Chicago Cubs, Effross made 13 appearances for the Yankees that season, then had Tommy John surgery Oct. 13 of that year.

Effross also had back pain that required surgery, limiting him to three big league appearances last season.

He has a 2.89 ERA in 77 career relief appearances with the Yankees and Cubs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.