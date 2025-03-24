Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox have released Brandon Drury from his minor league contract after the veteran infielder fractured his left thumb.

The White Sox also claimed right-hander Mike Vasil off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Right-hander Gus Varland was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and right-hander Prelander Berroa was placed on the 60-day injured list.

The 32-year-old Drury, who can play second base, third base and the outfield, hit .410 with three homers and 11 RBI in spring training. He agreed to a minor league contract with Chicago on Feb. 7.

Vasil, who turned 25 on Wednesday, is looking for his big league debut. He was selected by the New York Mets in the eighth round of the 2021 amateur draft out of the University of Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 Vasil was picked by Philadelphia in the Rule 5 Draft in December and then traded the same day to the Rays in exchange for cash.

The 24-year-old Berroa had Tommy John surgery last week. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister.