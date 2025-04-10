Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Adam Ottavino elected free agency for the second time in a week after he was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees and cleared waivers.

Ottavino first was signed by the Yankees on April 1, was designated for assignment Friday then re-signed with them on Sunday. Another DFA has led to his current tour of free agency.

In the process, the veteran delivered three scoreless relief appearances for the Yankees. His first short stay with the club came about after reliever Devin Williams went on the three-day paternity list.

Ottavino could have elected a minor league assignment to remain with the Yankees but instead became a free agent.

In 15 major league seasons, the 39-year-old has gone 41-43 with 46 saves and a 3.48 ERA in 727 appearances (three starts). He has pitched in five different organizations, including the Colorado Rockies for seven seasons (2012-18) and the Yankees from 2019-20 before his brief stay this season.