Seattle Mariners infielder Ryan Bliss was diagnosed with a torn biceps and will undergo surgery on Friday.

The team said Thursday that Bliss' expected recovery timetable is four to five months.

Bliss, 25, suffered the tear when swinging at a pitch from Framber Valdez in the second inning of Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. Bliss stayed in the game and went 1-for-5 at the plate.

An MRI confirmed the tear on Wednesday. Bliss will undergo surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

Bliss has made 11 starts at second base for the Mariners to start the season after making his major league debut last May. He has batted .214 in 44 career games with three home runs and 12 RBIs, including .200 with one homer and three RBIs this season.