Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota is alert, resting and responding to medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a stroke Monday night, the team confirmed on social media.

"Dad never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well," team broadcaster José Mota, a former player, told ESPN Deportes.

Manny Mota, 87, has spent the past 56 years with the Dodgers as a player, coach, broadcaster and, most recently, as part of the veterans group that serves as a liaison between the club and the community.

Mota played with the Dodgers for the final 13 years of a two-decade career that began in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants. He then spent the next 35 years as a coach, which is a record for the Los Angeles franchise.

Mota hit .304 for this career and was named to the 1973 All-Star Game. His 150 pinch hits stood as the major league record for two decades until Lenny Harris broke it in 1999. In his 13 seasons with the Dodgers, Mota hit .315 in 1,923 at-bats, mostly as a pinch hitter.

In the Dominican League, Mota is the all-time leader with a .333 batting average. He also won several championships as manager of the Tigres del Licey, who were previously the Dodgers' sole partner.