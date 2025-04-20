Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies placed struggling outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday for Marsh, who is just batting .095 (4-for-42) with one homer and five RBIs in 17 games this season. He is 0-for-31 in his past 13 contests.

Marsh, 27, has a .252 average with 42 homers and 196 RBIs in 489 career games with the Los Angeles Angels and Phillies.

Also Sunday, Philadelphia recalled outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Stevenson, 28, is hitting .192 with five RBIs in 16 games this season with the IronPigs. He is a .172 hitter with seven RBIs in 47 career games with the Athletics (2022), San Francisco Giants (2023) and Phillies over the previous three seasons.