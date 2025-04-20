Luis Arráez leaves the game on a stretcher after colliding with Mauricio Dubón at first base. (1:08)

HOUSTON -- San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez was carted off after colliding with Mauricio Dubon on a play at first base in the first inning of Sunday night's game against the Houston Astros.

According to the Padres, Arraez was transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation, and he was stable, conscious, responsive and could move his extremities.

During an in-game interview with ESPN's Buster Olney on "Sunday Night Baseball," Padres manager Mike Shildt said that Arraez has "a little bit of a cut on the jaw," and that the club is "worried about the jaw, the stability of that."

On the first pitch of his at-bat, Arraez hit a drag bunt down the first-base line to Christian Walker, who flipped it to second baseman Dubon as he ran to cover first. Dubon then collided with Arraez, who appeared to hit Dubon's arm or elbow with his face.

Both players hit the ground, but Arraez took the worst of it, lying motionless in foul territory next to first base as trainers and coaches from both teams attended to him.

Dubon and Walker, as well as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, watched as Arraez was placed on a backboard and carted out of the stadium. As he was being placed on the cart, Arraez put his arm around Shildt.

Arraez entered hitting .287 with three home runs and seven RBIs this season. He is in his second season with the club after he was dealt to San Diego by the Miami Marlins last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.