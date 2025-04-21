Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs is forced out of the game after suffering a hamstring injury in the third inning vs. the Brewers. (0:37)

The Athletics are calling up power-hitting first baseman Nick Kurtz after only 32 minor league games, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Kurtz, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft, is expected to be activated Wednesday, a source said. The A's face a left-hander, Patrick Corbin, in their next game Tuesday and would prefer to give Kurtz additional time to get acclimated to the big leagues via their taxi squad.

Upon activation, the A's lineup will be bolstered by one of the most gifted hitters in the minor leagues. The left-handed-hitting Kurtz was taken early in the first round last summer after displaying an advanced feel for hitting during a three-year stint at Wake Forest and immediately translated that into the professional ranks.

The Athletics' Nick Kurtz is set to become the third player from the 2024 draft to make his major league debut this season. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Kurtz went 14-for-38 with four home runs in a dozen games for the Athletics' Single-A and Double-A affiliates after the draft, then batted .353 in the Arizona Fall League and came into the season as the 52nd-ranked prospect by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Kurtz then proceeded to dominate Triple-A pitching, posting a 1.040 OPS with seven home runs in 20 games for the Las Vegas Aviators, triggering a lightning-fast promotion.

Kurtz will become the third player from the 2024 draft to make his major league debut, following Cam Smith (14th overall) and Ryan Johnson (74th overall), who cracked Opening Day rosters for the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, respectively. He's also the fifth-youngest A's position player to debut since 2000, according to ESPN Research.

The only question now is where Kurtz, listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, will play.

A's first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, 23, is enjoying a breakout season, tying for the major league lead with nine home runs while posting a 1.005 OPS. Brent Rooker is arguably the most important player of the team's lineup and takes up most of the time at designated hitter. But Rooker can also play left field. And A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters earlier this month that he could envision a rotation at first base, DH and left field between Kurtz, Soderstrom and Rooker.

MLB.com first reported Kurtz's promotion.