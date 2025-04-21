Xavier Scruggs analyzes which team is the strongest in the NL East among the Mets, Phillies and Braves. (1:05)

The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The team said Strider was injured while playing catch on Monday. The move is backdated to April 18.

Strider is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and five strikeouts in one start this season. He's coming back from a lost 2024 in which he made just two starts before injuring the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and undergoing season-ending internal brace surgery.

He went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 2023, finishing with a major-league-best 281 strikeouts in 186⅔ innings and placing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

In a corresponding move, the Braves called up right-hander Michael Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta (8-13) completed a three-game weekend sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins and continues its homestand Monday night with the start of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.