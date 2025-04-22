Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs acquired Drew Pomeranz from the Seattle Mariners on Monday, putting another relief option in their minor league system.

Chicago traded cash to Seattle for the 36-year-old Pomeranz, who hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2021. The team said the veteran left-hander would report to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs are on top of the NL Central with a 14-10 record, but their bullpen is off to a shaky start. They have a 5.19 bullpen ERA going into Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with Seattle on March 27. He went 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and two saves in nine appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.

Pomeranz has a connection to Cubs manager Craig Counsell. He had a 2.39 ERA in 25 appearances with Milwaukee in 2019 while Counsell was in the dugout with the Brewers.

Pomeranz was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 amateur draft out of the University of Mississippi. He broke into the majors with Colorado in 2011.

He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 289 games (140 starts) over 11 years in the majors, also playing for the Athletics, San Diego, Boston and San Francisco.