Chicago White Sox left-hander Martin Pérez will likely miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury that landed him on the injured list last weekend, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Pérez has an injury to the flexor tendon but will not need reconstructive Tommy John surgery, according to the source.

Pérez, 34, worked three innings in a 10-3 loss to the Red Sox on April 18 before leaving with the injury. He took the loss, giving up four runs and five hits, and was placed on the IL the next day.

Chicago signed Pérez to a $5 million, 1-year contract in January.