Texas shortstop Corey Seager was pulled from the Rangers' game due to right hamstring tightness in the sixth inning Tuesday against the Athletics in West Sacramento, Calif.

Seager grounded out to end the top of the sixth inning and was lifted when the Rangers took the field for the bottom of the frame. He went 1-for-4 with two runs before leaving the contest.

Seager is batting .286 with four home runs and six RBIs through 21 games this season.

Meanwhile, Athletics reliever Jose Leclerc also left the game after seven pitches with right shoulder soreness.

Leclerc, a 31-year-old right-hander who signed a $10 million, one-year contract as a free agent in January, struck out Adolis Garcia leading off the seventh inning and had a 3-1 count on Marcus Semien when he summoned catcher Shea Langeliers to the mound.

Leclerc had Tommy John surgery in 2021. He is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances for the A's after going 12-20 with a 3.27 ERA in 347 relief appearances and three starts for the Rangers from 2016-24.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this story.