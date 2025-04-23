Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who has been rehabbing from elbow inflammation, has a strained lat muscle and is a "couple of weeks" from resuming his throwing program, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday.

Rodriguez started the season on the injured list because of the elbow issue, and a bullpen session scheduled for last week was canceled when he developed a sore shoulder. A second medical opinion sought after an MRI revealed the mild lat strain, Hyde said.

It's a familiar injury for the 25-year-old Rodriguez. In 2022 while in the minors, Rodriguez missed three months with a lat strain, which delayed his major league debut until April 2023. In 2024, he was placed on the IL with a lat strain in August, finishing with 20 starts. He has made only 43 starts in two seasons, going 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA.

"I'm trying to stay optimistic about it," Hyde said. "He's had a tough time staying healthy the last few years with lat strains. We were hoping that he starts throwing in a couple of weeks and (in) his progression that he stays healthy."

Right-hander Zach Eflin, the O's opening day starter, also has been dealing with a lat strain. Eflin, who hasn't pitched since April 7, has been cleared to return to the mound and will throw a side session Friday or Saturday, Hyde said.

Coming off consecutive postseason appearances, Baltimore has had numerous injuries to starting pitchers: Kyle Braddish (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Wells (UCL repair surgery) also started the season on the injured list and were joined by Albert Suarez (right shoulder).