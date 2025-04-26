Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels adjusted their bullpen with a pair of moves Saturday, as left-hander Jake Eder was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and right-hander Jose Fermin had his contract purchased from Double-A Rocket City.

The Angels designated right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment after right-hander Victor Mederos was optioned to Salt Lake late Friday.

Eder, 26, has one game of major league experience in a two-inning outing with the Chicago White Sox last season. He was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three appearances at Triple-A.

Fermin, 23, is set to make his major league debut after he went 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six relief appearances at Rocket City.

Edwards, who won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, gave up three runs in two outings for the Angels after he was called up Wednesday along with Mederos. An 11-year veteran, Edwards is 16-14 in his career with a 3.59 ERA in 298 relief outings for seven clubs.

Mederos, 23, gave up two runs in three innings of his lone outing Friday on the road against the Minnesota Twins.