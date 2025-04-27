Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin will be activated off the injured list and is expected to make his first major league start in 20 months against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Saturday.

Gonsolin's last start also came against the Marlins, when he was rocked for 10 earned runs and eight hits, including five home runs, over 3 1/3 innings of an 11-3 loss in Dodger Stadium on Aug. 18, 2023.

Roberts revealed after that game that Gonsolin, a National League All-Star when he went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts in 2022, had been "dealing with an arm issue" for four to six weeks. Gonsolin had season-ending Tommy John surgery two weeks later.

Gonsolin regressed, mostly because of arm troubles, in 2023, going 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts.

He attempted a comeback last summer in hopes of boosting the team's injury ravaged rotation in the playoffs, making three rehabilitation starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City in September. But he was not activated for a postseason that ended with the Dodgers beating the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Gonsolin competed with Dustin May for the fifth rotation spot this spring but was placed on the 15-day injured list because of back tightness at the end of camp. He has made four rehab starts for Oklahoma City, going 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and six walks in 14 innings.

With left-hander Blake Snell on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation, the Dodgers resorted to a bullpen game against the Chicago Cubs this past Wednesday.