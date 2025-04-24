Open Extended Reactions

Has there ever been a more talented team -- on paper -- than this year's Los Angeles Dodgers?

At the very least, it would have to be a team like these Dodgers.

First and foremost, they're the defending champs. But also they're working on a 12-year streak of postseason appearances, 11 of which featured National League West titles. Over the past four seasons, L.A. has averaged 103.8 wins. The Dodgers followed that stretch with an epic offseason of free agent successes that contributed to some grumbling about disparity in the game.

Their over/under line for 2025 wins was at 105.5 when March ended. According to my database of Opening Day over/unders dating to 1996, that's the high-water mark. The expectations are off the charts.

Should they be? As we've seen, the Dodgers' start has been a little uneven, and while they still have one of MLB's top early records, there's no guarantee this season is going to be a breeze. The talk of 117 or more wins has ebbed, at least for now.

Does that mean we overhyped the Dodgers? Is their level of collective talent not the outlier we thought it was? Using the methodology outlined here, we've put them into historical context.

Here's where they rank among the 25 most talented teams of all time.