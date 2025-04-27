Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Marlins optioned starting pitcher Connor Gillispie to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday and promoted fellow right-hander Luarbert Arias to take his place on the active roster.

Gillispie, 27, has posted a 0-3 record with an 8.65 ERA in six starts this season.

That includes Saturday's start at Seattle, in which Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco each belted a home run. Gillispie surrendered seven earned runs before being lifted after two innings. His 25 earned runs lead the National League entering Sunday's play.

Arias, 24, made his major league debut March 31 and threw three scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

He was optioned to Jacksonville after giving up eight earned runs over 3⅓ innings in his next three appearances to push his ERA to 11.37. He has allowed three runs and six hits over 4⅓ innings for the Jumbo Shrimp.