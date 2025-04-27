Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Kevin Gausman was ejected by plate umpire Chris Conroy after the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher gave up six runs and walked five while throwing 53 pitches in the third inning of Sunday's doubleheader opener against the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was later ejected for arguing a called strike to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the second pitch of the fifth inning.

Gausman threw the most pitches by anyone in an inning since Pittsburgh's Cam Vieaux had 56 in an eight-run eighth inning against Milwaukee on July 1, 2022, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Gausman's ERA rose from 3.16 to 4.50, and the five walks were one shy of his career high for a game.

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman, chatting with pitching coach Pete Walker, was ejected after giving up six runs while throwing 53 pitches in the third innings vs. the Yankees. It was the most pitches thrown in an inning of any MLB game since 2022. AP Photo/Pamela Smith

Staked to a 1-0 lead, Gausman needed just 18 pitches to get through the first two innings but got only two outs in the third.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice walked with one out and Aaron Judge hit a hard drive that short-hopped the right-field wall for a single that loaded the bases.

Cody Bellinger tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly on the eighth pitch of his plate appearance, Paul Goldschmidt reloaded the bases with a walk, and a four-pitch walk to Jazz Chisholm Jr. forced in the go-ahead run.

Anthony Volpe walked on nine pitches after falling behind 0-2 in the count, boosting the lead to 3-1. Wells fell behind 0-2, then doubled off the right-center field wall on the ninth pitch of his at-bat.

Gausman was replaced by Paxton Schultz and appeared to be ejected as he returned to the dugout. Gausman yelled at the umpire from the dugout, and Schneider came onto the field to speak with the crew chief.

Schneider was tossed when he came out to argue after Conroy called a strike on Max Fried's 1-0 pitch to Guerrero on a changeup at the bottom of the strike zone.