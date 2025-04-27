Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball dropped a one-game suspension against New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm was suspended on April 18, a day after his ejection at the Tampa Bay Rays. MLB penalized him for his ejection and violation of its social media policy. Chisholm appealed, delaying any penalties.

MLB announced Sunday that was the suspension was dropped. Under the settlement, first reported by the New York Daily News, the fine was maintained, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the detail of the fine was not announced.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon when Chisholm argued after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low. It was his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

Chisholm then posted on his X account, "Not even ... close!!!!!" with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

MLB's regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Chisholm said after that game. "I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset.

"I lost my emotions. I lost my cool," he added. "I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool."