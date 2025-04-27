Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Devin Williams has been removed from his role as New York Yankees closer "for right now," manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

The move comes two days after Williams endured another rough outing and was booed off the mound at Yankee Stadium in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 11.25 ERA with career-worst marks in strikeout rate (18.2%), whiff rate (24.1%) and walk rate (15.9%) in eight innings across 10 appearances this season.

"He's still got everything to be great, right? This is a guy that is in the prime of his career and he's just going through it a little bit," said Boone, who informed Williams of the decision Saturday. "I tell our players all the time, you make a career that's long enough and you're going face some challenging moments. You're going to face some adversity along the way. And good news for Devin is he's got everything to get through this and come out better on the other side. And that's my expectation.

"But, for right now, I think it's best for everyone that we pull him out of that role and try and start building some good rhythm and confidence and momentum and fully expect him to be a central figure for us moving forward."

Boone said setup man Luke Weaver, who has a 0.00 ERA in 13 innings pitched this season, will assume "a lot of" the team's save opportunities. Boone maintained he is open to using Weaver in high-leverage spots earlier in games and other relievers to close games.

As for Williams, Boone said he won't have a specific role -- whether pitching in low-leverage situations or tight spots just earlier in games -- as he seeks to re-establish himself for a team with the ninth-best bullpen ERA in the majors despite his struggles.

The key will be for Williams to avoid falling behind in counts as he did against the three hitters he faced Friday, leading to the home crowd again showering him with loud boos while adding a "We want Weaver!" chant.

Williams wound up surrendering two runs on three hits without recording an out to blow the save and continue his alarming troubles.

The Yankees hope his changeup-fastball mix will baffle hitters again and allow him to return to the pitcher he's been for his entire career.

"Count leverage is a big thing for pitchers, understandably, as it is for hitters," Boone said. "And I think he's been behind a number of times. He's also had it not bounce his way in a number of these games where it's gotten away.

"But I think the biggest thing for a guy as good as he is, as good as his track record is, and where he is from an age standpoint in the prime of his career, it's just about, I think, man, having it start to click, getting in a good rhythm and then off we go."

The Yankees acquired Williams in December to replace Clay Holmes as the club's closer with one year of team control remaining before reaching free agency. The trade, which sent left-hander Nestor Cortes and prospect Corbin Durbin to Milwaukee, figured to cement the Yankees' bullpen as one of the best in the majors.

Williams established himself as one of baseball's premier relievers over six seasons with the Brewers using a singular screwball-like changeup known as "The Airbender." The right-hander posted a 1.83 ERA with a 39.4% across 241 appearances in Milwaukee. He won the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year award as a setup man for Josh Hader and made two All-Star teams. His status was undisputed.

But Williams' Yankees tenure has been turbulent from start. After emerging as the catalyst to have the Yankees' decades-long no-beard policy changed during spring training, he was booed at Yankee Stadium during his sloppy debut on Opening Day against his former club.

Boone acknowledged the fans' treatment could have an impact on Williams' performance.

"I think there's that adjustment," Boone said. "Devin's really been nothing but successful at the big-league level. He's dominated. So, that's all part of it. That's what I talk to these guys all the time about is like, again, you're going to go through a tough moment. When I came here in 2003 at the trade deadline, Mariano Rivera was getting booed in August. I couldn't believe it. And then he's still Mariano Rivera, recoups and goes on to do what he does.

"So, I'm sure there's some shock to that and some ... getting settled. He's with a new team in a new environment. That's all part of it. But my reminder to him is you have all the equipment to do this at an elite level and that's still a reality."