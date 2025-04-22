Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB trade deadline (July 31) already looks completely unpredictable and perhaps the least intriguing deadline in a long time. First, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s monster extension takes him off the board, removing the one obvious potential superstar trade candidate. Secondly, almost all the top players heading into free agency are on likely playoff contenders -- Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Michael King, Zac Gallen, plus guys with opt-outs such as Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.

What we do have, however, is an American League playoff picture that projects as perhaps the most crowded race ever, which would lead to a lot more teams looking to add come July -- if they can find a trade partner. Maybe that will lead to some more unusual deadline deals: MLB-player-for-MLB-player trades, rather than just prospect deals; or maybe a few more trades involving players who aren't just headed into free agency, like Jazz Chisholm Jr. last year.

Let's dig into an early look at the trade deadline for all 30 teams, which we'll categorize into five tiers that will eventually shape the deadline.