SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout left Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners with left knee soreness.

During Trout's at-bat in the third, he tried to run out a ground ball to second base. He sprinted down the line and lunged toward first and was barely out. Trout stayed in the game on defense but was pulled the next inning and replaced by pinch hitter Jo Adell.

Manager Ron Washington said Trout was removed from the game as a precaution after the Angels star experienced soreness in the knee while running through the bag at first base, according to the OC Register.

Trout underwent several tests after the game, telling the media he was feeling better and hoping to play Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

Trout has not missed a game this season, appearing in all 29 games, 22 of them in right field.

Trout appeared in 29 games last season before tearing his meniscus and missing the remainder of the season. He's hitting .173 this season, with nine home runs and 18 RBIs.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.