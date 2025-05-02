Mike Trout exits the game for the Angels after apparently injuring himself while running to first base vs. the Mariners. (0:16)

The Los Angeles Angels will put outfielder Mike Trout on the injured list because of a bone bruise in his left knee, manager Ron Washington said after the team's 10-4 home loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Washington told reporters in Anaheim that the injury was not believed to be serious and tests didn't show any structural damage in Trout's knee.

The star outfielder exited the Angels' game Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners because of the injury. During an at-bat in the third inning, he tried to run out a ground ball to second base. He sprinted down the line and lunged toward first and was barely out. Trout stayed in the game on defense but was pulled the next inning and replaced by pinch hitter Jo Adell.

He underwent several tests after the game and said he was hopeful it was merely scar tissue breaking up. He said he planned to play Thursday but was out of the lineup for the series opener against the Tigers.

It was the first game Trout sat out all season.

He appeared in 29 games last season before tearing the meniscus in his surgically repaired left knee and sitting out the rest of the season.

He's hitting .173 this season, with nine home runs and 18 RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.