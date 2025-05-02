Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list Friday and activated catcher Tyler Stephenson from the IL.

The move involving Hays is retroactive to Tuesday, one day after he tweaked his left hamstring while running the bases in the sixth inning of Cincinnati's 3-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hays, 29, is off to a sizzling start to the season, batting .365 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

An All-Star in 2023, Hays is a career .264 hitter with 73 homers and 261 RBIs in 592 games with the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Reds.

Stephenson, 28, opened the season on the injured list with a left oblique strain. Last season, he batted .258 with a career-high 19 homers and 66 RBIs in 138 games.