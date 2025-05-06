Matt Olson rounds the bases for a Braves inside-the-park home run after Tyler Callihan gets hurt while trying to make the catch for the Reds. (0:26)

ATLANTA -- Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan sustained a broken left forearm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run Monday night in his team's 4-0 loss.

With two outs in the third inning, Callihan was chasing down a fly ball from Matt Olson and briefly made the grab before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line. After Callihan hit the wall, the ball fell out of his glove as he rolled onto his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Reds fielders momentarily stopped, unsure if Callihan made the catch or if the ball was foul. Austin Riley scored from first base and Olson circled the bases at half speed, not sure of the ruling.

"They've got him splinted back in the clubhouse. Sending him back to Cincinnati in the morning and line up a surgery," Reds manager Terry Francona said after the loss. "He's such a good kid. You feel terrible for him."

Callihan was tended to by Reds athletic trainers and walked back to the dugout and clubhouse holding his left arm. The Reds made the official announcement of the injury designation in the eighth inning.

The play was reviewed, and replay confirmed the ball was touched in fair territory and Callihan did not have control of it long enough to constitute a catch. Olson's home run gave the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Callihan was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.