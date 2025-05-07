Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- One day after he took live batting practice, a significant step in his return from the injured list, New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton confirmed Wednesday he could return to the team's lineup by the end of the month.

Stanton participated in batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the first time he has seen live pitching this year after he was shut down with elbow tendinitis in both arms at the beginning of spring training. He saw 10 pitches, hitting a ground ball to shortstop and working a full-count walk in his two plate appearances against right-hander Jake Cousins.

The Yankees moved Stanton from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list last week, pushing his earliest possible return date to May 27. It was a procedural move for New York. The Yankees needed a 40-man roster spot to claim Bryan De La Cruz off waivers, and Stanton was not in line to return before the end of the month.

Stanton, 35, said he expects to go on a rehab assignment. He said he did not have a target date for starting one and didn't know how long it would last. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton likely won't need a long rehab assignment because he doesn't play a position on defense.

"It depends on what kind of arms I get available [for live batting practice sessions]," Stanton said, "and how I feel in those at-bats."

Stanton, who also took batting practice on the field Wednesday, has taken rounds of injections to address the pain in his elbows and reiterated that he will have to play through pain whenever he returns.

"If I'm out there, I'm good enough to play," Stanton said, "and there's no levels of anything else."

Stanton's elbow troubles go back to last season; he played through the World Series with the pain, slugging seven home runs in 14 postseason games. But he said he stopped swinging a bat entirely in January because of severe pain in the elbows and didn't start taking swings again until March. At one point, Stanton said, season-ending surgery was possible, but that was tabled.

"I know when G's in there, he's ready to go," Boone said. "He's not going to be in there if he doesn't feel like he can be really productive, so I know when that time comes, when he's ready to do that, we should be in a good spot.

"And hopefully we've done some things, the latter part of the winter and into the spring, that will set him up to be able to physically do it and withstand it. But also understanding he'll probably deal with some things."