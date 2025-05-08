Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez left Wednesday night's 6-4 win after colliding with Texas Rangers first baseman Josh Smith while trying to beat out an infield hit.

Both players were down on the ground for a bit, being examined by their team's athletic trainers. Gonzalez was down the right-field line, while Smith was next to the bag.

Smith backed up to handle a throw from third and collided with Gonzalez's left leg as he reached the bag, sending the Boston player tumbling.

Gonzalez was originally ruled safe on the play that scored a run to push the Red Sox ahead 4-3 but it was overturned after the Rangers challenged, taking the run off the board and ending the inning.

Speaking after the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Gonzalez's back stiffened, leading to his exit. He is day-to-day.

The position is short-handed for Boston after Triston Casas was lost for the season when he ruptured a tendon in his left knee last week running to first. Gonzalez is expected to see the bulk of play at the position.

Gonzalez was replaced in the game by Abraham Toro, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.