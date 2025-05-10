Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox claimed right-hander Yoendrys Gomez off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and released outfielder Greg Jones.

Gomez, 25, is joining his third organization this season after the Dodgers claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees last month. He is a combined 1-1 with a 6.28 ERA and a three-out save in nine relief appearances this season.

In 15 major league appearances over parts of three seasons, Gomez is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA.

Jones, 27, was 0-for-2 in three games for the White Sox this season. He is 1-for-7 in nine career games after a short stint with the Colorado Rockies last season.

In another move, the White Sox selected the contract of first baseman Tim Elko from Triple-A Charlotte, while infielder Nick Maton was designated for assignment.

Elko, 26, is poised to make his major league debut after batting .348 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs in 31 games at Charlotte. He was in the starting lineup and batting eighth for Saturday's home game against the Miami Marlins.

Maton, 28, was batting .167 with two home runs and four RBIs in 25 games with the White Sox. He is a career .201 hitter with 17 home runs in 209 career games over five seasons with four teams.