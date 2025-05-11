Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Yoendrys Gomez on the active roster Sunday, one day after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Caleb Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Gomez, 25, is joining his third organization this season after the Dodgers claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees last month. He is a combined 1-1 with a 6.28 ERA and a three-inning save in nine relief appearances this season.

In 15 major league appearances over parts of three seasons, Gomez is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA.

Freeman, 27, has a 7.71 ERA in four relief outings after making his MLB debut Monday.