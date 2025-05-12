Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Pirates activated shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the 10-day injured list while also optioning Liover Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Kiner-Falefa was placed on the injured list on May 3, retroactive to May 1, with a right hamstring strain.

The infielder had reportedly resumed baseball activity and had been expected to run the bases over the weekend to test the hamstring.

The 30-year-old was hitting .280 with seven RBIs and six stolen bases prior to the injury.

Peguero, meanwhile, heads to Indianapolis after collecting two hits in nine at-bats across four games for Pittsburgh after being recalled on May 2.