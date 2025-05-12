        <
          Pirates activate SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa from 10-day IL

          • Field Level Media
          May 12, 2025, 11:02 PM

          The Pittsburgh Pirates activated shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the 10-day injured list while also optioning Liover Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

          Kiner-Falefa was placed on the injured list on May 3, retroactive to May 1, with a right hamstring strain.

          The infielder had reportedly resumed baseball activity and had been expected to run the bases over the weekend to test the hamstring.

          The 30-year-old was hitting .280 with seven RBIs and six stolen bases prior to the injury.

          Peguero, meanwhile, heads to Indianapolis after collecting two hits in nine at-bats across four games for Pittsburgh after being recalled on May 2.