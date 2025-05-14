LOS ANGELES -- Touted Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki landed on the injured list Tuesday because of right shoulder impingement.

The right-hander is 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts. He has 24 strikeouts in 34⅓ innings while holding opposing hitters to a .225 average.

The 23-year-old from Japan joined the Dodgers in January after spending the past four years with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

It's the latest blow to the Dodgers' rotation. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are on the injured list, although Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his season debut Saturday after starting the season on the IL.