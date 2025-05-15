What are the most runs scored in a single MLB inning?

Open Extended Reactions

A single inning can change the entire dynamic of a baseball game.

Defensively, a misplaced pitch or a mishap in the field can lead to a snowball of runs. Offensively, a few swings of the bat can open the floodgates and light up the scoreboard.

The Chicago White Stockings (now the Chicago Cubs) scored 18 runs in the seventh inning of a 26-6 rout of the Detroit Wolverines on Sept. 6, 1883, at Lakefront Park. That feat remains a Major League Baseball single-inning record.

Below is a list of the most runs scored in an inning in MLB history.

18 runs (seventh inning): Chicago White Stockings vs. Detroit Wolverines on Sept. 6, 1883

Final: White Stockings 26, Wolverines 6

17 runs (seventh inning): Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on June 18, 1953

Final: Red Sox 23, Tigers 3

16 runs (eighth inning): Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 19, 1996

Final: Rangers 26, Orioles 7

16 runs (first inning): Boston Beaneaters vs. Baltimore Orioles on June 18, 1894

Final: Beaneaters 24, Orioles 7

15 runs (first inning): Brooklyn Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on May 21, 1952

Final: Dodgers 19, Reds 1

15 runs (fourth inning): Hartford Dark Blues vs. New York Mutuals on May 13, 1876

Final: Dark Blues 28, Mutuals 3

14 runs (third inning): Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on March 28, 2024

Final: Diamondbacks 16, Rockies 1

14 runs (second inning): Cleveland at New York Yankees on April 18, 2009

Final: Cleveland 22, Yankees 4

14 runs (first inning): Boston Red Sox vs. Florida Marlins on June 27, 2003

Final: Red Sox 25, Marlins 8

14 runs (first inning): Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros on Aug. 3, 1989

Final: Reds 18, Astros 2

14 runs (first inning): Cleveland vs. Philadelphia Athletics on June 18, 1950

Final: Cleveland 21, Athletics 2

14 runs (seventh inning): Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Athletics on July 4, 1948

Final: Red Sox 19, Athletics 5

14 runs (fourth inning): Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 25, 1922

Final: Cubs 26, Phillies 23

14 runs (fifth inning): New York Yankees at Washington Senators on July 6, 1920

Final: Yankees 17, Senators 0

14 runs (ninth inning): Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Beaneaters on April 24, 1894

Final: Orioles 15, Beaneaters 3

14 runs (fifth inning): Philadelphia Quakers at Buffalo Bisons on June 26, 1890

Final: Quakers 30, Bisons 12

14 runs (third inning): Cleveland Spiders vs. Washington Senators on Aug. 7, 1889

Final: Spiders 20, Senators 6

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, features, stats, scores and more.