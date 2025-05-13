MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has reinstated the late Pete Rose, allowing him to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Manfred also lifted bans on all deceased players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and the 1919 Black Sox. (3:02)

Open Extended Reactions

In a historic, sweeping decision, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday removed Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other deceased players from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list.

The all-time hit king and Jackson -- both longtime baseball pariahs stained by gambling, seen by MLB as the game's mortal sin -- are now eligible for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Manfred ruled that MLB's punishment of banned individuals ends upon their deaths.

"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game," Manfred wrote in a letter to attorney Jeffrey M. Lenkov, who petitioned for Rose's removal from the list Jan. 8. "Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve.

"Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."

Manfred's decision ends the ban that Rose accepted from then-Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in August 1989, following an MLB investigation that determined the 17-time All-Star had bet on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

Jackson and seven other Chicago White Sox were banned from playing professional baseball in 1921 by MLB's first commissioner, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, for fixing the 1919 World Series.

Based on current rules for players who last played more than 15 years ago, it appears the earliest Rose and Jackson could be enshrined is summer 2028 if they are elected.

Manfred's ruling removes a total of 16 deceased players and one deceased owner from MLB's banned list, a group that includes Jackson's teammates, ace pitcher Eddie Cicotte and third baseman George "Buck" Weaver. The so-called "Black Sox Scandal" is one of the darkest chapters in baseball history, the subject of books and the 1988 film, "Eight Men Out."

In 1991, shortly before Rose's first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, the Hall's board decided any player on MLB's permanently ineligible list would also be ineligible for election. It became known as "the Pete Rose rule."

Rose believed his banishment would be lifted after a year or two, but it became a lifetime sentence. For "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, who died in 1951, the ban became an eternal sentence, until Tuesday.

Jackson was considered for decades by voters, but Pete Rose's name has never appeared on a Hall of Fame ballot. He died in September at age 83.

Nearly a decade ago, Lenkov began a campaign to get Rose reinstated. On Dec. 17, Pete Rose's eldest daughter, Fawn, and Lenkov appealed to Manfred and MLB chief communications officer Pat Courtney during an hourlong meeting at MLB's midtown Manhattan headquarters.

"This has been a long journey," Lenkov said. "On behalf of the family, they are very proud and pleased and know that their father would have been overjoyed at this decision today."

Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the board of the Hall of Fame, said Manfred's decision will allow Rose, Jackson and others to be considered by the Historical Overview Committee, which will "develop the ballot of eight names for the Classic Baseball Era Committee ... to vote on when it meets next in December 2027."

Lenkov said he and Rose's family intend to petition the Hall of Fame for induction as soon as possible.

"My next step is to respectfully confer with the Hall and discuss ... Pete's induction into the Hall of Fame," Lenkov said. The attorney said he and Rose's family will attend Pete Rose Night on Wednesday at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.

"Reds Nation will not only be able to celebrate Pete's legacy, but now optimistically be able to look forward to the possibility that Pete will join other baseball immortals," Lenkov said. "Pete Rose would have for sure been overjoyed at the outpouring of support from all."

Rose and Jackson's candidacies presumably will be decided by the Hall's 16-member Classic Baseball Era Committee, which considers players whose careers ended more than 15 years ago. The committee isn't scheduled to meet again until December 2027. Rose and Jackson would need 12 of 16 votes to win induction.

"Shoeless" Joe Jackson was among eight Chicago White Sox players banned by MLB for throwing the 1919 World Series. Jackson had a .375 in the series, 12 hits, no errors and hit the lone home run for the White Sox. Sporting News/Sporting News via Getty Images

Jackson had a career batting average of .356, the fourth highest in MLB history. After his death, Jackson's fans, including state legislators in South Carolina, launched numerous public and petition-writing campaigns arguing that Jackson deserved a plaque in the Hall of Fame. Despite accepting $5,000 in gamblers' cash to throw the 1919 World Series, Jackson batted .375, didn't make an error and hit the series' only home run.

Across the decades and among millions of baseball fans, especially in Cincinnati where Rose was born and played most of his career, the clamor over the pugnacious, stubborn legend's banishment from baseball and the Hall became louder, angrier and increasingly impatient.

Few players in baseball history had more remarkable careers than Pete Rose. He was an exuberant competitor who played the game with sharp-elbowed abandon and relentless hustle. Rose, whose lifetime batting average was .303, is Major League Baseball's career leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), singles (3,215) and outs (10,328). He won the World Series three times -- twice with the Reds and once with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rose often said -- and stat experts agree -- that he won more regular-season games (1,972) than any major league baseball player or professional athlete in history. He also won three batting titles, two Gold Glove Awards, the Most Valuable Player Award and the Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2015, shortly after Manfred succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner, Rose applied for reinstatement with MLB. Manfred met with Rose, who first told the commissioner he had stopped gambling but then admitted he still wagered legally on sports, including baseball, in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas.

Manfred rejected Rose's bid for reinstatement after concluding he had failed to "reconfigure his life," a requirement for reinstatement set by Giamatti. Allowing Rose back into baseball was an "unacceptable risk of a future violation ... and thus to the integrity of our sport," Manfred declared on Dec. 14, 2015.

Rose often complained that the ban prevented him from working with young hitters in minor league ballparks. On Feb. 5, 2020, Rose's representatives filed another reinstatement petition, arguing that the commissioner's decision to level no punishment against the World Series champion Houston Astros players for electronic sign stealing was unfair to Rose. "There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose," the 20-page petition argued, "and another for everyone else."

But Manfred, who did not meet again with Rose, chose not to rule on that second appeal prior to Rose's death on Sept. 30, 2024.

Fans have long clamored for Pete Rose to be allowed in baseball's Hall of Fame. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced he planned to posthumously pardon Rose. "Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING," Trump wrote on social media Feb. 28.

Off MLB's Banned List • Joe Jackson (1919 Black Sox scandal) • Buck Weaver (Black Sox) • Eddie Cicotte (Black Sox) • Lefty Williams (Black Sox) • Happy Felsch (Black Sox) • Fred McMullin (Black Sox) • Swede Risberg (Black Sox) • Chick Gandil (Black Sox) • Joe Gedeon (Had "guilty knowledge" of gambling activity in 1919) • Gene Paulette (Banned in 1920 for associating with gamblers in 1919) • Benny Kauff (Banned in 1921 despite his acquittal on auto theft charge. Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis deemed him "no longer a fit companion for other ballplayers." • Lee Magee (Banned in 1921 over his disputed back salary elicited evidence of his gambling involvement) • Shufflin' Phil Douglas (New York Giants player banned after threatening his manager) • Jimmy O'Connell, Giants player banned in 1924 after offering a bribe to another player) • Cozy Dolan (Giants coach involved in the O'Connell incident) • William Cox (Phillies' owner, banned and forced to sell the team in 1943 for betting on baseball) • Pete Rose (Bet on baseball) Source: MLB

Trump didn't say what the pardon would cover. Rose served five months in federal prison for submitting falsified tax returns in 1990.

During an Oval Office meeting on April 16, Trump and Manfred discussed Rose's posthumous petition for reinstatement, among other topics. Manfred later declined to discuss details of their conversation.

On Tuesday, Manfred called Trump, who was on a state trip in Saudi Arabia, and Forbes Clark about his ruling, multiple sources told ESPN.

John Dowd, the former Justice Department attorney who conducted MLB's Rose investigation, told ESPN in 2020 that he believes Jackson belongs in the Hall but said he would disagree with Manfred on Rose. "There's no difference with him being dead -- it's about behavior, conduct and reputation," Dowd said.

Dowd's inquiry found Rose had wagered on 52 Reds games and hundreds of other baseball games in 1987 while serving as Cincinnati's manager. Giamatti then banned Rose from baseball permanently on Aug. 23, 1989.

When asked at a news conference whether Rose's punishment should keep him out of the Hall of Fame, Giamatti said he'd leave that decision to the baseball writers who vote every year on players eligible for induction.

"This episode has been about, in many ways ... taking responsibility and taking responsibility for one's acts," said Giamatti, a Renaissance scholar and former Yale president. "I know I need not point out to the baseball writers of America that it is their responsibility to decide who goes into the Hall of Fame. It is not mine."

In his letter Tuesday, Manfred referred to the Giamatti quote and said he agrees "it is not part of my authority or responsibility to express any view concerning Mr. Rose's ... possible election to the Hall of Fame. I agree with Commissioner Giamatti that responsibility for that decision lies with the Hall of Fame."

Giamatti had said Rose's only path back into the game was to "reconfigure his life," a not-so-subtle hint that if Rose continued to bet on baseball, he had no shot to return.

Only eight days after announcing the ban, Giamatti died of a heart attack at 51. His deputy and successor, Fay Vincent, adamantly opposed Rose's reinstatement -- both during his tenure as commissioner (until 1992) and until his death three months ago at age 86.

Rose was his own worst enemy. For nearly 15 years, he denied having placed a single bet on baseball. In the early 2000s, then-commissioner Bud Selig offered Rose a chance, but with conditions, including an admission that he bet on baseball and a requirement that he stop gambling and making casino appearances.

Rose declined.

In his book, "My Prison Without Bars," Rose admitted that he had gambled on baseball as the Reds manager but insisted he only bet on his team to win. AP Photo/Gregory Bull

In January 2004, he admitted in his book, "My Prison Without Bars," that he had gambled on baseball as the Reds manager. But he insisted he bet only on his team to win. In 2015, ESPN reported that a notebook seized from a Rose associate showed Rose had also wagered on baseball while still a player, something he would not acknowledge.

Rose's illegal gambling and prison time aren't the only stains on a legacy that might be weighed by Hall of Fame voters, a group instructed to consider integrity, sportsmanship and character.

In 2017, a woman's sworn statement accused Rose of statutory rape; she said they began having sex when she was 14 or 15 and Rose was in his 30s. Rose said he thought she was 16, the age of consent in Ohio at the time. Two days later, the Philadelphia Phillies announced the cancellation of Rose's Wall of Fame induction.

In January 2020, ESPN reported that for all practical purposes, Manfred viewed baseball's banned list as punishing players during their lifetime but ending upon their death. However, Hall of Fame representatives have said that a player who dies while still on the banned list remains ineligible for consideration. With his 2020 reinstatement application sitting on Manfred's desk, Rose was granted permission by MLB to be honored at a celebration of the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series championship on Aug. 7, 2022.

In the dugout before fans gave Rose a lengthy standing ovation, a newspaper reporter asked him about the 2017 allegation and whether his involvement in that day's celebration sent a negative message to women.

"No, I'm not here to talk about that," Rose replied to her. "Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe."

The public backlash to Rose's remarks was swift and severe. MLB sources said his comments derailed his campaign to get off the ineligible list.

In the past several years, some fans have become more insistent that Rose should be forgiven by MLB and inducted into the Hall of Fame. One reason is America's love affair with sports betting. As MLB has embraced legalized gambling through sponsorships and partnerships -- like all U.S. professional sports -- some fans and commentators complained that Rose deserves a second chance, echoing an argument Rose often made.

"I thought we lived in a country where you're given a second chance, but not as far as gambling's concerned," Rose said in a 2020 interview with ESPN. He estimated the ban cost him at least $80 million in earnings as an MLB manager.

Rose, who signed baseballs and jerseys for years in memorabilia stores inside Las Vegas casinos and in Cooperstown on Hall of Fame induction weekends, gambled legally on sports nearly every day for the rest of his life.

Asked how much money his gambling had cost him, Rose said he didn't know, though he acknowledged he lost far more than he won. "No one wins at gambling," Rose said.

"I'm the one that's lost 30 years," he told ESPN in the 2020 documentary "Backstory: Banned for Life*." "Just to take baseball out of my heart penalized me more than you could imagine. You understand what I'm saying? ... I don't think there's ever been a player, I could be wrong, I don't think there's ever been a player that loved the game like I did. You could tell I loved the game, the way I played the game.

"So then you take that away from somebody. I'm able to hide it on the outside, but it's ate me up inside, for all those years. Hell, you'd think I was Al Capone. I'm Pete Rose -- played more games than anybody, batted more than anybody ... OK? Got more hits than anybody. I am the biggest winner in the history of sports."

Last September, in his last interview 10 days before his death, Rose told sportscaster John Condit: "I've come to the conclusion -- I hope I'm wrong -- that I'll make the Hall of Fame after I die. Which I totally disagree with, because the Hall of Fame is for two reasons: your fans and your family. ... And it's for your family if you're here. It's for your fans if you're here. Not if you're 10 feet under. You understand what I'm saying?"

"What good is it going to do me or my fans if they put me in the Hall of Fame a couple years after I pass away?" Rose told Condit. "What's the point? What's the point? Because they'll make money over it?"

ESPN's William Weinbaum and John Mastroberardino contributed to this report.