MLB teams with the most home runs in a single game

In only his second game of the 2025 season, reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and set a career high with eight RBIs in the New York Yankees' 20-9 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.

Judge and the Yankees finished the afternoon with a team-record nine homers, matching the 1999 Cincinnati Reds' output against the Philadelphia Phillies and coming one shy of the MLB single-game mark of 10 set by the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles in 1987. The first of the Reds' home runs that day was hit by current Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Here is a closer look at the teams with the most home runs in a single game in MLB history:

Blue Jays, 10 (18-3 win vs. Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987)

Blue Jays catcher Ernie Whitt hit three home runs (second inning, fifth inning, and seventh inning) and batted in five of Toronto's 18 total runs. Rance Mulliniks and George Bell each added two home runs in the win. Mulliniks' homers accounted for three runs, while both of Bell's blasts came with the bases empty. Lloyd Moseby, Rob Ducey and designated hitter Fred McGriff accounted for the Blue Jays' remaining three home runs.

Yankees, 9 (20-9 win vs. Brewers on March 29, 2025)

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Judge started the first inning with back-to-back-to-back home runs. It marked the first time in MLB history that a team homered on its first three pitches, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Oswald Peraza also homered on the day. Five of the home runs came off pitcher Nestor Cortes, whom the Yankees dealt to the Brewers in the offseason.

Reds, 9 (22-3 win at Phillies on Sept. 4, 1999)

Boone led off Cincinnati's power surge with a three-run blast off Paul Byrd in the second. Dmitri Young and Jeffrey Hammonds also tagged Byrd for solo shots. Eddie Taubensee had two homers (fifth inning and seventh inning) in the win, while Greg Vaughn, Pokey Reese, Brian Johnson and Mark Lewis rounded out the night for the Reds with a home run apiece. Vaughn and Lewis each had three-run homers. Cincinnati scored nine runs in the fifth inning alone.

There have been 23 instances in MLB history of a team hitting eight home runs in a single game.

