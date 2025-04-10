Open Extended Reactions

A home run is one of the most exhilarating plays in baseball, but a walk-off homer adds an extra layer of excitement.

A game-ending blast sends a wave of adrenaline through fans while sending the home team into the dugout with a win.

Jim Thome holds the MLB record with 13 career walk-off homers. The former slugger, who played 22 seasons in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Here is a look at the players with the most walk-off home runs in MLB history:

Jim Thome, 13

Jimmie Foxx, 12

Mickey Mantle, 12

Stan Musial, 12

Albert Pujols, 12

Frank Robinson, 12

Babe Ruth, 12

David Ortiz, 11

Tony Perez, 11

Ryan Zimmerman, 11

Dick Allen, 10

Harold Baines, 10

Barry Bonds, 10

Adam Dunn, 10

Jason Giambi, 10

Reggie Jackson, 10

Mike Schmidt, 10

Sammy Sosa, 10

