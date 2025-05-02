Which MLB players have hit the most home runs in a game?

Open Extended Reactions

Eugenio Suárez hit a record-tying four home runs in an 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves in April 2025. The Arizona Diamondbacks slugger became the 19th player in Major League Baseball history to hit four homers in a single game.

Suárez is the first MLB player with a four-homer game since J.D. Martinez in 2017. Martinez also accomplished the feat with the Diamondbacks.

Suárez is only the second big-league third baseman with a four-home-run game, joining former Philadelphia Phillies great Mike Schmidt, who did it in 1976.

Here is a look at the 19 players in MLB history with four home runs in a single game:

Eugenio Suárez - April 26, 2025 vs. Atlanta Braves

J.D. Martinez - Sept. 4, 2017 at Los Angeles Dodgers

Scooter Gennett - June 6, 2017 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Josh Hamilton - May 8, 2012 at Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Delgado - Sept. 25, 2003 vs. Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays

Shawn Green - May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Cameron - May 2, 2002 at Chicago White Sox

Mark Whiten - Sept. 7, 1993 at Cincinnati Reds

Bob Horner - July 6, 1986 vs. Montreal Expos

Mike Schmidt - April 17, 1976 at Chicago Cubs

Willie Mays - April 30, 1961 at Milwaukee Braves

Rocky Colavito - June 10, 1959 at Baltimore Orioles

Joe Adcock - July 31, 1954 at Brooklyn Dodgers

Gil Hodges - Aug. 31, 1950 vs. Boston Braves

Pat Seerey - July 18, 1948 at Philadelphia Athletics

Chuck Klein - July 10, 1936 at Pittsburgh Pirates

Lou Gehrig - June 3, 1932 at Philadelphia Athletics

Ed Delahanty - July 13, 1896 at Chicago Colts

Bobby Lowe - May 30, 1894 vs. Cincinnati Reds

