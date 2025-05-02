        <
          Which MLB players have hit the most home runs in a game?

          When Eugenio Suarez makes contact with the baseball, things tend to go very very well for him. AP
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 2, 2025, 12:48 PM

          Eugenio Suárez hit a record-tying four home runs in an 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves in April 2025. The Arizona Diamondbacks slugger became the 19th player in Major League Baseball history to hit four homers in a single game.

          Suárez is the first MLB player with a four-homer game since J.D. Martinez in 2017. Martinez also accomplished the feat with the Diamondbacks.

          Suárez is only the second big-league third baseman with a four-home-run game, joining former Philadelphia Phillies great Mike Schmidt, who did it in 1976.

          Here is a look at the 19 players in MLB history with four home runs in a single game:

          Eugenio Suárez - April 26, 2025 vs. Atlanta Braves

          J.D. Martinez - Sept. 4, 2017 at Los Angeles Dodgers

          Scooter Gennett - June 6, 2017 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

          Josh Hamilton - May 8, 2012 at Baltimore Orioles

          Carlos Delgado - Sept. 25, 2003 vs. Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays

          Shawn Green - May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee Brewers

          Mike Cameron - May 2, 2002 at Chicago White Sox

          Mark Whiten - Sept. 7, 1993 at Cincinnati Reds

          Bob Horner - July 6, 1986 vs. Montreal Expos

          Mike Schmidt - April 17, 1976 at Chicago Cubs

          Willie Mays - April 30, 1961 at Milwaukee Braves

          Rocky Colavito - June 10, 1959 at Baltimore Orioles

          Joe Adcock - July 31, 1954 at Brooklyn Dodgers

          Gil Hodges - Aug. 31, 1950 vs. Boston Braves

          Pat Seerey - July 18, 1948 at Philadelphia Athletics

          Chuck Klein - July 10, 1936 at Pittsburgh Pirates

          Lou Gehrig - June 3, 1932 at Philadelphia Athletics

          Ed Delahanty - July 13, 1896 at Chicago Colts

          Bobby Lowe - May 30, 1894 vs. Cincinnati Reds

