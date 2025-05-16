Oswaldo Cabrera seriously injures his left leg after sliding into home and needs to be taken off in an ambulance. (1:16)

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera announced he underwent successful ankle surgery and is looking forward to getting back on the diamond.

Cabrera made his remarks over social media on Thursday, two days after he was placed on the 10-day injured list. He sustained the gruesome injury while scoring on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 11-5 victory over the host Seattle Mariners on Monday.

"My return to the field begins today," Cabrera wrote in an Instagram post late Thursday night.

It was not immediately known if Cabrera will be able to return to the field this season.

Cabrera got his left leg caught underneath him, and it twisted violently as he initially slid past the plate on Monday. He was able to touch home before screaming in agony as trainers from both teams rushed to his side.

Cabrera, 26, compiled a .243 average with one homer and 11 RBIs in 34 games this season.

He has batted .234 with 20 homers and 95 RBIs in 301 career games over four seasons with the Yankees.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.