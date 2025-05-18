Ryan Jeffers clobbers a solo shot to get the Twins off to a hot start vs. the Brewers. (0:25)

MILWAUKEE -- Pablo López combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 on Saturday for their third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory.

It's Minnesota's longest win streak since 1991, when it won 15 straight games and later the World Series.

The Twins haven't allowed a run since giving up six of them in the third inning of an 8-6 victory against the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday in Baltimore. They've thrown 33 straight scoreless innings, their longest streak since moving to Minnesota in 1961 and the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

Milwaukee has been shut out in four of its past five games, the first time that's happened in franchise history, according to Sportradar. According to Sportradar, the last team to get shut out four times in a five-game stretch was the Miami Marlins in July 2022.

Ryan Jeffers went 4-for-5 with a homer and double, and Kody Clemens went 3-for-5 with a homer as the Twins collected 18 hits.

López (4-2) struck out six and allowed two hits and two walks in six innings. Justin Topa, Jorge Alcala and Kody Funderburk each pitched one inning of relief.

The Twins took control of the game by scoring single runs in each of the first six innings. Four of those runs came off Tobias Myers, who was sent to the minors earlier this week before getting called back up when left-hander Jose Quintana went on the injured list.

Jeffers opened the scoring by hitting a 420-foot shot to left-center with one out in the first inning. He also doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the eighth.

Myers (1-1) allowed 11 hits over 3⅔ innings while striking out four and walking nobody.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.