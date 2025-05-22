Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas, who hasn't played since April 19 due to an injured right wrist, was activated and will start Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Thomas, who was a postseason star for Cleveland in 2024, was struck on the wrist by a pitch in the first home game of the season against the Chicago White Sox on April 8. He played five games after the wrist initially responded to treatment, but it began troubling him and he's been sidelined since.

Thomas, who had twice broken the same wrist after being hit by pitches, was acquired by the Guardians in a July trade with Washington Nationals. He hit two homers in the AL Division Series against Detroit, connecting for a grand slam in Game 5 off Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to help the Guardians advance.

In a related roster move, the Guardians placed outfielder Will Brennan on the 10-day injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.