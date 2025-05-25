Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Texas Rangers placed Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after their designated hitter broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch.

The Rangers selected the contract of outfielder Alejandro Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock and designated outfielder Kevin Pillar for assignment to make room for Osuna on the 40-man roster.

Leading off the fourth inning of Saturday's loss to the Chicago White Sox, Pederson was hit by an 87.5 mph cutter from White Sox right-hander Bryse Wilson. Pederson went down right after he was hit, but stayed in the game and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The 33-year-old Pederson, who signed a $37 million, two-year contract with Texas in December, was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

Pederson got hurt on the same day that star shortstop Corey Seager faced live pitching in another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The two-time World Series MVP could return to Texas' lineup as soon as next week.

Osuna, who is ESPN's No. 4 prospect in the Rangers' system, is in line to make his major league debut after hitting .259 in eight games with Round Rock. The 22-year-old from Mexico started the season at Double-A Frisco, where he hit .283 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 31 games.