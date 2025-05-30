Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list on Friday with right hip inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled right-handed reliever Nick Burdi from Triple-A Worcester.

Hendriks, 36, is 0-2 in 14 appearances with a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings this season. He did not make his season debut until April 20 due to a compressed nerve in his right forearm.

A three-time All-Star closer, Hendriks underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early 2023 and missed all of the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery.

In 14 seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2011-13), Toronto Blue Jays (2014, 2015), Kansas City Royals (2014), Athletics (2016-20), Chicago White Sox (2021-23) and Red Sox, Hendriks is 33-36 with 116 saves and a 3.88 ERA in 663 2/3 innings over 490 games (44 starts).

This will be the 32-year-old Burdi's second stint this season with the Red Sox, having allowed four hits and one walk in 2 1/3 innings in two previous appearances. At Triple-A Worcester, Burdi is 4-0 with four saves and an 0.48 ERA in 15 appearances.

In parts of six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-20), Chicago Cubs (2023), New York Yankees (2024) and Red Sox, Burdi is 3-2 with a 5.93 ERA in 33 games spanning 27 1/3 innings.