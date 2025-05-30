Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Detroit Tigers placed pitcher Jackson Jobe on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a right elbow injury.

Jobe, a rookie right-hander, mentioned discomfort after leaving his last start, against San Francisco on Wednesday. The injury was described as a Grade 1 right flexor strain, and the move was retroactive to Thursday.

"He reported that he had a little bit of soreness," Detroit manager AJ Hinch said before the MLB-leading Tigers opened a three-game series in Kansas City. "So we took him immediately to get evaluated. When the test came back and the doctors read it, they discovered this flexor strain.

"I try not to rush to any judgment until we see how his rest goes, and see how his rehab goes. We'll listen to the doctors and the pitching coaches on that."

The 22-year-old Jobe is 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has 39 strikeouts and 27 walks in 49 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith was selected from Triple-A Toledo and will make his major league debut with the Tigers. To make room for Smith on the 40-man roster, right-hander Alex Cobb has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.